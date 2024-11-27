News & Insights

Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Bank of Hawaii Corporation - Preferred Security (BOH.PRB) with Overweight Recommendation

November 27, 2024 — 07:26 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Bank of Hawaii Corporation - Preferred Security (NYSE:BOH.PRB) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Hawaii Corporation - Preferred Security. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1,800.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOH.PRB is 0.51%, an increase of 141.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7,968.24% to 2,669K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BOH.PRB / Bank of Hawaii Corporation - Preferred Security Shares Held by Institutions

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 782K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 632K shares.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 261K shares.

JIPAX - Strategic Income Opportunities Fund Class NAV holds 252K shares.

SMAMX - ALPS holds 149K shares.

