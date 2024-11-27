Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Bank of Hawaii (BOH) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.42% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bank of Hawaii is $66.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.42% from its latest reported closing price of $79.81 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of Hawaii is 782MM, an increase of 25.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Hawaii. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOH is 0.11%, an increase of 12.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.39% to 40,050K shares. The put/call ratio of BOH is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 5,798K shares representing 14.59% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,569K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,635K shares , representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 7.15% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,888K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,918K shares , representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 31.23% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,511K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,476K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 11.36% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,304K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,310K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Bank of Hawaii Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.