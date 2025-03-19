Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Atlassian (TEAM) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2025, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Atlassian (NasdaqGS:TEAM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.52% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atlassian is $356.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $274.48 to a high of $441.00. The average price target represents an increase of 62.52% from its latest reported closing price of $219.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Atlassian is 5,767MM, an increase of 20.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,443 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlassian. This is an increase of 177 owner(s) or 13.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEAM is 0.33%, an increase of 43.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.01% to 171,237K shares. The put/call ratio of TEAM is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 8,121K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,514K shares , representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 50.10% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,535K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,193K shares , representing a decrease of 25.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 22.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,064K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,076K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 50.68% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,791K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,673K shares , representing a decrease of 60.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 6.34% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 4,520K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,250K shares , representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 58.92% over the last quarter.

Atlassian Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atlassian is a global software company helping teams around the world unleash their potential. The Company builds tools that help teams collaborate, build, and create together. With more than 180,000 customers and team of more than 5,000 Atlassians, the Company is building the next generation of team collaboration and productivity software. It believes the power of teams have the potential to change the world—one that is more open, authentic, and inclusive.

