Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Arvinas (ARVN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Arvinas (NasdaqGS:ARVN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 189.32% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Arvinas is $67.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 189.32% from its latest reported closing price of $23.19 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arvinas is 129MM, a decrease of 20.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -7.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arvinas. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARVN is 0.24%, an increase of 17.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.10% to 77,450K shares. The put/call ratio of ARVN is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 6,726K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 6,496K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,854K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,989K shares , representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 57.06% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 2,782K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,968K shares , representing a decrease of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 18.93% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,708K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,639K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 9.53% over the last quarter.

Arvinas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and "undruggable" targets, the company has two clinical-stage programs: ARV-110 for the treatment of men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.