Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Amrize (AMRZ) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amrize. This is an increase of 152 owner(s) or 78.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMRZ is 0.36%, an increase of 8.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.51% to 208,417K shares. The put/call ratio of AMRZ is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 16,448K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,454K shares , representing an increase of 6.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRZ by 82.70% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,622K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,813K shares , representing an increase of 32.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRZ by 80.29% over the last quarter.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 9,518K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,097K shares , representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRZ by 4.63% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 6,122K shares.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,894K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 99.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRZ by 45,856.27% over the last quarter.

