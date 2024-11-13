Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of America's Car-Mart (CRMT) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of America's Car-Mart (NasdaqGS:CRMT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.41% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for America's Car-Mart is $46.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 10.41% from its latest reported closing price of $42.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for America's Car-Mart is 1,525MM, an increase of 11.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in America's Car-Mart. This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 13.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRMT is 0.14%, an increase of 117.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.43% to 7,426K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnolia Group holds 1,582K shares representing 19.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 768K shares , representing an increase of 51.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRMT by 59.79% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 556K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 312K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 254K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing an increase of 86.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRMT by 371.66% over the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 233K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares , representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRMT by 32.16% over the last quarter.

Americas Car Mart Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

America's Car-Mart, Inc. operates automotive dealerships in twelve states and is one of the largest publicly held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the 'Integrated Auto Sales and Finance' segment of the used car market. The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers.

