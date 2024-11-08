Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 8, 2024, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 241.16% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for ADC Therapeutics is $10.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 241.16% from its latest reported closing price of $2.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ADC Therapeutics is 165MM, an increase of 133.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in ADC Therapeutics. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 125.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADCT is 0.15%, an increase of 39.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 48.93% to 52,129K shares. The put/call ratio of ADCT is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 15,269K shares representing 15.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prosight Management holds 9,570K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,050K shares , representing an increase of 26.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 2.63% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 4,317K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company.

Silverarc Capital Management holds 1,769K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 501K shares , representing an increase of 71.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 110.97% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,525K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,541K shares , representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 33.55% over the last quarter.

Adc Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company has created a deep clinical pipeline by combining its decades of experience and strategic target selection with proprietary next-generation pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) technology. The Company's Biologics License Application for its lead product candidate, loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca, formerly ADCT-402) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma was given priority review status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of May 21, 2021. The Company's second lead product candidate, camidanlumab tesirine (Cami, formerly ADCT-301), is being evaluated in a 117-patient pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma.

