Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage of Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2026, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NasdaqGS:ASO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.86% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors is $61.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.86% from its latest reported closing price of $51.08 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Academy Sports and Outdoors is 7,401MM, an increase of 22.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.90, a decrease of 34.02% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Academy Sports and Outdoors. This is an decrease of 273 owner(s) or 42.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASO is 0.10%, an increase of 51.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.02% to 80,654K shares. The put/call ratio of ASO is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,833K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,050K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,059K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 11.33% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,993K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 2,280K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,177K shares , representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 3.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,006K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,001K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 48.34% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.