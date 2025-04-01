Stephens & Co. Downgrades Comerica (LSE:0I1P)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, Stephens & Co. downgraded their outlook for Comerica (LSE:0I1P) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.54% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Comerica is 69.59 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 54.62 GBX to a high of 84.13 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 19.54% from its latest reported closing price of 58.22 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Comerica is 4,137MM, an increase of 29.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,030 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comerica. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 3.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I1P is 0.20%, an increase of 2.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 142,816K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,440K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,152K shares , representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I1P by 9.06% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,432K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,306K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I1P by 18.41% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,222K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,096K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,195K shares , representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I1P by 0.65% over the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 4,050K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500K shares , representing an increase of 13.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I1P by 14.93% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.