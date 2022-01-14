Stephen Hester’s Nordic job is his least dramatic

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Stephen Hester likes a challenge. The former Credit Suisse banker took charge of Royal Bank of Scotland after its 2008 bailout. Later, he offloaded peripheral businesses at RSA and sold the insurer for 7 billion pounds. Last month he started as chair of easyJet, the airline that’s raised capital twice during the pandemic and recently rejected a takeover bid.

His next gig looks less daunting. Nordea Bank on Friday unveiled https://www.nordea.com/en/press/2022-01-13/nordea-to-implement-an-orderly-board-chair-succession-stephen-hester-proposed-to-take-over-from-torbjorn-magnusson-during-2022 the 61-year-old Brit as its next chair. It’s probably no coincidence that activist investor Cevian Capital, which owned shares in RSA, has a 5% stake in the $52 billion Helsinki-based lender. M&A is unlikely given the region’s concentrated banking markets. And the group probably met its 2022 financial targets a year early, UBS analysts reckon. Its new priorities are likely to involve maintaining revenue growth while keeping a lid on costs. Given Hester’s bulging portfolio of directorships https://www.nordea.com/en/doc/82a3ec7a337d2e33.pdf, he’ll be grateful for an absence of Nordic drama. (By Liam Proud)

