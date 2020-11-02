Stephen Donaghy Is The CEO & Director of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) And They Just Picked Up 1.8% More Shares

Potential Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO & Director, Stephen Donaghy, recently bought US$119k worth of stock, paying US$11.91 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 1.8%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Universal Insurance Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman Sean Downes for US$175k worth of shares, at about US$27.06 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$12.47). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Universal Insurance Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$21.73 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:UVE Insider Trading Volume November 2nd 2020

Does Universal Insurance Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 9.9% of Universal Insurance Holdings shares, worth about US$39m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Universal Insurance Holdings Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Universal Insurance Holdings we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Universal Insurance Holdings. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Universal Insurance Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

