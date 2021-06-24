Stephen Boswell Is The Lead Independent Director of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) And Just Spent US$60k On Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Lead Independent Director, Stephen Boswell, recently bought US$60k worth of stock, for US$27.19 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

ConnectOne Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Michael Kempner, sold US$505k worth of shares at a price of US$17.17 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$26.69). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 7.2% of Michael Kempner's stake. Michael Kempner was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$70k for 2.65k shares. On the other hand they divested 51.41k shares, for US$1.0m. Michael Kempner sold a total of 51.41k shares over the year at an average price of US$19.45. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CNOB Insider Trading Volume June 24th 2021

Does ConnectOne Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. ConnectOne Bancorp insiders own about US$110m worth of shares (which is 10% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ConnectOne Bancorp Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, ConnectOne Bancorp insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in ConnectOne Bancorp, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

