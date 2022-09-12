Stepan To Acquire Surfactant Business, Associated Assets Of PerformanX

(RTTNews) - Stepan Company (SCL) has entered into an agreement to acquire the surfactant business and associated assets of PerformanX Specialty Chemicals, LLC. The deal will include intellectual property, commercial relationships, and inventory.

Scott Behrens, CEO, said: "The acquisition of PerformanX's business should increase annual revenue by approximately $20 million and be accretive to Stepan's EBITDA margin. We look forward to welcoming PerformanX's customers to Stepan by continuing to provide the same high level of quality and service to which they have been accustomed."

