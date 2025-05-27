Stepan To Sell Philippines Manufacturing Assets To Masurf

(RTTNews) - Stepan Co. (SCL), a specialty and intermediate chemical supplier, on Tuesday announced that its subsidiary, Stepan Philippines Quaternaries, Inc., has agreed to sell its Bauan and Batangas manufacturing assets to Masurf, Inc., a subsidiary of Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd.

The financial terms and the date of closing of the transaction are undisclosed.

As part of the deal, the company will enter into a tolling agreement with Masurf to maintain customer service after closing.

On Friday, Stepan closed trading 0.82% lesser at $54.43 on the New York Stock Exchange.

