Stepan (SCL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Stepan Co. (Symbol: SCL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.53, changing hands as low as $84.14 per share. Stepan Co. shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCL's low point in its 52 week range is $63.60 per share, with $100.465 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.14.

