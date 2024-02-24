Stepan (SCL) Price Target Increased by 9.34% to 101.49

The average one-year price target for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) has been revised to 101.49 / share. This is an increase of 9.34% from the prior estimate of 92.82 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 99.99 to a high of 105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.52% from the latest reported closing price of 91.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stepan. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCL is 0.13%, an increase of 2.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.42% to 20,716K shares. The put/call ratio of SCL is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighTower Advisors holds 2,046K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,165K shares, representing a decrease of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCL by 6.41% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,434K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,490K shares, representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCL by 21.66% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 725K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 927K shares, representing a decrease of 27.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCL by 9.23% over the last quarter.

FVD - First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund holds 697K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 887K shares, representing a decrease of 27.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCL by 0.95% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 690K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 748K shares, representing a decrease of 8.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCL by 47.38% over the last quarter.

Stepan Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading merchant producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products and in agricultural and oilfield solutions. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market, and CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries.

