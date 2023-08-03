Stepan (SCL) Price Target Decreased by 6.45% to 118.32

The average one-year price target for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) has been revised to 118.32 / share. This is an decrease of 6.45% from the prior estimate of 126.48 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 117.16 to a high of 121.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.48% from the latest reported closing price of 95.82 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 499 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stepan. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCL is 0.15%, a decrease of 4.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 19,261K shares. The put/call ratio of SCL is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
HighTower Advisors holds 1,997K shares representing 8.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,994K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCL by 7.48% over the last quarter.
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,537K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,565K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCL by 7.66% over the last quarter.
SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 891K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 896K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCL by 0.82% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 658K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 655K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCL by 10.16% over the last quarter.
Westwood Holdings Group holds 603K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares, representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCL by 7.69% over the last quarter.
Stepan Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading merchant producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products and in agricultural and oilfield solutions. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market, and CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries.
