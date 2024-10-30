News & Insights

Stepan Promotes Luis E. Rojo To President And CEO

October 30, 2024 — 08:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Stepan Company (SCL), a manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals on Wednesday announced the appointment of Luis E. Rojo as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

He replaces Scott R. Behrens who is departing the company to pursue other opportunities.

Rojo was most recently the company's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, having served in that role since April 2018. He was previously in increasingly senior finance leadership roles during his 21-year career at Procter & Gamble Co.

Stepan also announced that Samuel S. Hinrichsen, currently the company's Global Director of Finance, would serve as Vice President and Interim Chief Financial Officer until such time as a permanent replacement is named. The company intends to conduct a comprehensive search to identify a permanent Chief Financial Officer.

