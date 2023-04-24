Stepan (FRA:96S) Price Target Decreased by 8.00% to 120.13

The average one-year price target for Stepan (FRA:96S) has been revised to 120.13 / share. This is an decrease of 8.00% from the prior estimate of 130.58 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 118.95 to a high of 123.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.48% from the latest reported closing price of 90.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 501 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stepan. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 96S is 0.18%, an increase of 10.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.65% to 19,414K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighTower Advisors holds 1,994K shares representing 8.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,991K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 96S by 2.86% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,565K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,551K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 96S by 4.29% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 896K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 878K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 96S by 0.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 655K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 96S by 6.34% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 554K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 549K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 96S by 14.51% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.