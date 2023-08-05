Stepan (FRA:96S) Price Target Decreased by 11.79% to 104.96

The average one-year price target for Stepan (FRA:96S) has been revised to 104.96 / share. This is an decrease of 11.79% from the prior estimate of 118.98 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 103.93 to a high of 108.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.48% from the latest reported closing price of 85.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 499 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stepan. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 96S is 0.15%, a decrease of 15.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.81% to 19,228K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighTower Advisors holds 1,997K shares representing 8.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,994K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 96S by 7.48% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,537K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,565K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 96S by 7.66% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 891K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 896K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 96S by 0.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 658K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 655K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 96S by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 603K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares, representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 96S by 7.69% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.