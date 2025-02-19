STEPAN Earnings Results: $SCL Reports Quarterly Earnings

STEPAN ($SCL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, missing estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The company also reported revenue of $525,610,000, missing estimates of $527,523,000 by $-1,913,000.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SCL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
STEPAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of STEPAN stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NFJ INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 259,858 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,074,030
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 108,556 shares (+20.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,023,573
- STATE STREET CORP added 90,336 shares (+7.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,844,739
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 82,901 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,363,694
- SOUTHERNSUN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 74,238 shares (+24.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,803,198
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 72,876 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,715,077
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 60,985 shares (+7.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,945,729
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.