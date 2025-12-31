Stepan Continues Footprint Optimization Through LA Asset Sale

Stepan Company SCL has continued to streamline its manufacturing footprint with the closure of the previously disclosed sale of the manufacturing assets in Lake Providence, LA. The transaction marks another step in Stepan’s ongoing footprint optimization strategy, aimed at improving efficiency and strengthening its focus on core growth opportunities.

This divestiture follows the company’s recent sale of its subsidiary, Stepan Philippines Quaternaries, Inc. (“SPQI”) in the Philippines. The manufacturing assets in Bauan, Batangas, were sold to Masurf, Inc., a subsidiary of Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd., under an Asset Transfer Agreement aligned with its commitment to strategic priorities. As part of the transaction, SPQI entered into a tolling agreement with Masurf to ensure continued service of SPQI customers in Southeast Asia.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Together, these transactions highlight Stepan’s disciplined approach and commitment to direct its resources toward higher-return businesses and regions. By exiting non-core manufacturing locations, the company aims to enhance operational efficiency, enhance margins and deploy capital toward better utilization.

SCL’s shares have lost 26.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s 26.1% decline.



SCL’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

SCL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Kinross Gold Corporation KGC, Agnico Eagle Mines AEM and Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS.

At present, KGC and AEM sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while CRS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.67 per share, indicating a rise of 145.59%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, with an average surprise of 17.37%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.01 per share, indicating a rise of 59.52%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.63%. AEM’s shares have gained 119.1% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ current-year earnings is pinned at $2.19 per share, implying a 31.93% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 9.35%.





