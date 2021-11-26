Stepan Company (SCL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Stepan Company (SCL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.335 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SCL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.84% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $121.97, the dividend yield is 1.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCL was $121.97, representing a -12.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $139.30 and a 11.82% increase over the 52 week low of $109.08.

SCL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL). SCL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.48. Zacks Investment Research reports SCL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.18%, compared to an industry average of 21.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the scl Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SCL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SCL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCM with an increase of 6.2% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SCL at 4.52%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.