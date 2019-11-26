Stepan Company (SCL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Stepan Company (SCL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SCL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $99.16, the dividend yield is 1.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCL was $99.16, representing a -2.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.84 and a 43.36% increase over the 52 week low of $69.17.

SCL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL). SCL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.64. Zacks Investment Research reports SCL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .2%, compared to an industry average of -13%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SCL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SCL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCM with an increase of 4.04% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SCL at 5.32%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.