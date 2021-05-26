Stepan Company (SCL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Stepan Company (SCL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.305 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SCL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SCL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $133.8, the dividend yield is .91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCL was $133.8, representing a -3.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $139.30 and a 52.74% increase over the 52 week low of $87.60.

SCL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL). SCL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.01. Zacks Investment Research reports SCL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.71%, compared to an industry average of 27.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SCL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SCL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM)

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCM with an increase of 18.02% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SCL at 4.24%.

