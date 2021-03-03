Stepan Company (SCL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Stepan Company (SCL) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.305 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SCL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.91% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCL was $121.46, representing a -7.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $131.72 and a 75.19% increase over the 52 week low of $69.33.

SCL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL). SCL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.45. Zacks Investment Research reports SCL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.38%, compared to an industry average of 11.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SCL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SCL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM)

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCM with an increase of 52.24% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SCL at 5.34%.

