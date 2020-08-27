Stepan Company (SCL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Stepan Company (SCL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SCL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SCL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $115.86, the dividend yield is .95%.
The previous trading day's last sale of SCL was $115.86, representing a -2.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $118.82 and a 67.11% increase over the 52 week low of $69.33.
SCL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL). SCL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.78. Zacks Investment Research reports SCL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.46%, compared to an industry average of -19.1%.
Interested in gaining exposure to SCL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SCL as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM)
- First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY)
- VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (CSA)
- VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF).
The top-performing ETF of this group is CSA with an increase of 47.63% over the last 100 days. PSCM has the highest percent weighting of SCL at 6.42%.
