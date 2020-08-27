Stepan Company (SCL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Stepan Company (SCL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SCL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SCL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $115.86, the dividend yield is .95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCL was $115.86, representing a -2.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $118.82 and a 67.11% increase over the 52 week low of $69.33.

SCL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL). SCL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.78. Zacks Investment Research reports SCL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.46%, compared to an industry average of -19.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SCL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SCL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY)

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (CSA)

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSA with an increase of 47.63% over the last 100 days. PSCM has the highest percent weighting of SCL at 6.42%.

