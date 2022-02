(RTTNews) - Maker of specialty chemicals, Stepan Company (SCL), said on Thursday that it has appointed its Chief Operating Officer or COO Scott Behrens as the new Chief Executive Officer or CEO.

Current CEO Quinn Stepan is scheduled to retire from the service, with effect from April 25.

Behrens was appointed as COO in 2021.

