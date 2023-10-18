Stepan Co. Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Stepan Co. (SCL) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $12.571 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $39.384 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Stepan Co. reported adjusted earnings of $14.730 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.8% to $562.226 million from $719.185 million last year.

Stepan Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $12.571 Mln. vs. $39.384 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.55 vs. $1.71 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.75 -Revenue (Q3): $562.226 Mln vs. $719.185 Mln last year.

