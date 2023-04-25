Stepan Co. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Stepan Co. (SCL) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $16.142 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $44.809 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Stepan Co. reported adjusted earnings of $16.419 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $651.436 million from $675.276 million last year.

Stepan Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $16.142 Mln. vs. $44.809 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.70 vs. $1.93 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.94 -Revenue (Q1): $651.436 Mln vs. $675.276 Mln last year.

