Stepan Co. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Stepan Co. (SCL) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $13.89 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $16.14 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Stepan Co. reported adjusted earnings of $14.66 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.4% to $551.42 million from $651.44 million last year.

Stepan Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $13.89 Mln. vs. $16.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.61 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $551.42 Mln vs. $651.44 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.