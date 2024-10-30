Stepan Co. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Stepan Co. (SCL) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $23.606 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $12.571 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Stepan Co. reported adjusted earnings of $23.661 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $546.842 million from $562.226 million last year.

Stepan Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $23.606 Mln. vs. $12.571 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.03 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $546.842 Mln vs. $562.226 Mln last year.

