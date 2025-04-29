Stepan Co. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Stepan Co. (SCL) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $19.71 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $13.89 million, or $0.61 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Stepan Co. reported adjusted earnings of $19.31 million or $0.841 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.6 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to $593.25 million from $551.41 million last year.

Stepan Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

