Stepan Co. Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Stepan Co. (SCL) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $11.34 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $9.52 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Stepan Co. reported adjusted earnings of $11.95 million or $0.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $594.69 million from $556.41 million last year.

Stepan Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.34 Mln. vs. $9.52 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $594.69 Mln vs. $556.41 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.