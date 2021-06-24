Stepan Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SCL

In trading on Thursday, shares of Stepan Co. (Symbol: SCL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $123.18, changing hands as low as $122.87 per share. Stepan Co. shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCL's low point in its 52 week range is $87.60 per share, with $139.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $124.28.

