Stepan Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SCL

In trading on Monday, shares of Stepan Co. (Symbol: SCL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $85.32, changing hands as high as $86.00 per share. Stepan Co. shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCL's low point in its 52 week range is $63.60 per share, with $100.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.50.

