Step One Clothing’s AGM Highlights Sustainable Growth

Step One Clothing Limited (AU:STP) has released an update.
Step One Clothing Limited (ASX:STP), a leading online retailer known for its sustainable and innovative underwear, is holding its 2024 Annual General Meeting virtually. With a focus on sustainable practices and ethical manufacturing, Step One continues to grow as a multinational company operating in Australia, the US, and the UK, underlining its commitment to transforming the underwear market. The AGM highlighted the company’s ongoing mission to deliver high-quality, ethically produced products that cater to a wide range of body types.
