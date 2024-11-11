News & Insights

Step One Clothing’s AGM Highlights Sustainable Growth

November 11, 2024 — 07:38 pm EST

Step One Clothing Limited (AU:STP) has released an update.

Step One Clothing Limited (ASX:STP), a leading online retailer known for its sustainable and innovative underwear, is holding its 2024 Annual General Meeting virtually. With a focus on sustainable practices and ethical manufacturing, Step One continues to grow as a multinational company operating in Australia, the US, and the UK, underlining its commitment to transforming the underwear market. The AGM highlighted the company’s ongoing mission to deliver high-quality, ethically produced products that cater to a wide range of body types.

