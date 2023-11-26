STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Increased by 6.59% to 7.07

The average one-year price target for STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) has been revised to 7.07 / share. This is an increase of 6.59% from the prior estimate of 6.63 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.56 to a high of 8.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 72.79% from the latest reported closing price of 4.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in STEP Energy Services. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STEP is 0.09%, a decrease of 3.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 238K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 87K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 43K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 31K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NVIR - Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

