STEP Energy Services Shareholders to Vote on Cash Offer

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) has released an update.

STEP Energy Services Ltd. has announced the delivery of documents for a special shareholder meeting to approve a plan of arrangement, offering a 40.4% cash premium per share. This arrangement is backed by the independent directors of STEP’s board, who recommend that minority shareholders vote in favor of the proposal.

