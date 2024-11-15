STEP Energy Offers 40% Premium in New Deal

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) has released an update.

STEP Energy Services Ltd. has announced its shareholders will receive a 40.4% premium on their shares, priced at $5.00 each, under a new arrangement with ARC Energy Fund 8. This offer represents a significant gain compared to previous trading prices and has been unanimously recommended by a special committee of the board of directors.

