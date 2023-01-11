STEP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.57, changing hands as high as $27.87 per share. StepStone Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STEP's low point in its 52 week range is $22.39 per share, with $41.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.67.

