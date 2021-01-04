US Markets
MRNA

Stemirna COVID-19 vaccine candidate obtains clinical trial approval in China

Contributors
Roxanne Liu Reuters
Meg Shen Reuters
Published

A COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Chinese firm Stemirna Therapeutics obtains approval to conduct human testing from China's medical products regulator, the firm's partner said on Tuesday.

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - A COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Chinese firm Stemirna Therapeutics obtains approval to conduct human testing from China's medical products regulator, the firm's partner said on Tuesday.

The potential vaccine, which Stemirna has started working on since January last year, is based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, Tibet Rhodiola Pharma 600211.SS, which is jointly developing the candidate with Stemirna, said in a filing.

The mRNA technology is also used in vaccines from Moderna Inc MRNA.O and Pfizer Inc PFE.N. Both these vaccines are being rolled out in the United States.

A Chinese mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate, being jointly developed by the Academy of Military Science (AMS), Walvax Biotechnology 300142.SZ and Suzhou Abogen Biosciences, has also entered early-stage clinical trial.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Meg Shen; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((hongkong.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; （8610）6627-1277; Reuters Messaging: roxanne.liu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular