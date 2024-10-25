News & Insights

Stemcell United Ltd. Announces 2024 AGM Details

Stemcell United Ltd. (AU:BP8) has released an update.

Stemcell United Ltd. has announced details for its upcoming 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27 in Melbourne. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy, as the meeting will discuss important resolutions affecting their investments. Keeping an eye on company announcements via the ASX platform and its website is advised for any updates.

