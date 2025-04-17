$STEM stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$STEM stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,005,095 of trading volume.

$STEM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $STEM:

$STEM insiders have traded $STEM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STEM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW TAPPIN (President, Software Division) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,845 shares for an estimated $12,740 .

. MICHAEL JAMES CARLSON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 27,739 shares for an estimated $11,206

HOFELDT ALBERT (Chief Technology Officer) sold 13,294 shares for an estimated $8,331

$STEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $STEM stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

