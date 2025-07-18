$STEM stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$STEM stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,871,015 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $STEM (you can track the company live on Quiver's $STEM stock page):
$STEM Insider Trading Activity
$STEM insiders have traded $STEM stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STEM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAHUL SHUKLA (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 44,618 shares for an estimated $23,237.
- MATTHEW TAPPIN (President, Software Division) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 48,832 shares for an estimated $22,635.
- MICHAEL JAMES CARLSON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 27,739 shares for an estimated $11,206
- HOFELDT ALBERT (Chief Technology Officer) sold 13,294 shares for an estimated $8,331
- SAUL R. LAURELES (Chief Legal Officer) sold 809 shares for an estimated $429
$STEM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $STEM stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG removed 2,994,207 shares (-65.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,048,870
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,238,012 shares (+505.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $433,675
- PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. removed 778,573 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $272,734
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 506,811 shares (-50.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $177,535
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 371,822 shares (-54.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $130,249
- COLLAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 369,824 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $129,549
- BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. removed 340,074 shares (-79.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,127
$STEM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STEM recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $STEM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $12.0 on 05/01/2025
- Jon Windham from UBS set a target price of $13.0 on 03/07/2025
- Justin Clare from Roth MKM set a target price of $8.0 on 03/05/2025
- Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $8.0 on 03/05/2025
