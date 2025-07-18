Stocks
$STEM stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 18, 2025 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$STEM stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,871,015 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $STEM (you can track the company live on Quiver's $STEM stock page):

$STEM Insider Trading Activity

$STEM insiders have traded $STEM stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STEM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RAHUL SHUKLA (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 44,618 shares for an estimated $23,237.
  • MATTHEW TAPPIN (President, Software Division) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 48,832 shares for an estimated $22,635.
  • MICHAEL JAMES CARLSON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 27,739 shares for an estimated $11,206
  • HOFELDT ALBERT (Chief Technology Officer) sold 13,294 shares for an estimated $8,331
  • SAUL R. LAURELES (Chief Legal Officer) sold 809 shares for an estimated $429

$STEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $STEM stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$STEM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STEM recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $STEM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $12.0 on 05/01/2025
  • Jon Windham from UBS set a target price of $13.0 on 03/07/2025
  • Justin Clare from Roth MKM set a target price of $8.0 on 03/05/2025
  • Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $8.0 on 03/05/2025

