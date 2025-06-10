$STEM stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$STEM stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,312,907 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $STEM:
$STEM Insider Trading Activity
$STEM insiders have traded $STEM stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STEM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAHUL SHUKLA (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 44,618 shares for an estimated $23,237.
- MATTHEW TAPPIN (President, Software Division) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,845 shares for an estimated $12,740.
- MICHAEL JAMES CARLSON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 27,739 shares for an estimated $11,206
- HOFELDT ALBERT (Chief Technology Officer) sold 13,294 shares for an estimated $8,331
- SAUL R. LAURELES (Chief Legal Officer) sold 809 shares for an estimated $429
$STEM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $STEM stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG removed 2,994,207 shares (-65.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,048,870
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 2,611,397 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,574,672
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 2,406,080 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,450,866
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,238,012 shares (+505.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $433,675
- IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT (IRELAND) LTD removed 856,092 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $516,223
- PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. removed 778,573 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $272,734
- KBC GROUP NV removed 675,020 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $407,037
