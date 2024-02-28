News & Insights

Stem Q4 Loss Widens

February 28, 2024 — 04:22 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Stem, Inc. (STEM) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter results, with loss widening from last year, as increases in revenues were offset by lower gross margin and higher interest expenses.

Fourth-quarter net loss was $37.7 million, compared to a loss of $35.3 million last year. Revenues for the quarter were $167.4 million, up 8% from $155.5 million last year.

Gross margin dropped to 7% from 8% last year.

Looking forward to the full year 2024, the company expects revenues of $600 million to $700 million.

