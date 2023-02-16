Markets
Stem Q4 Loss Widens

February 16, 2023 — 05:00 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Stem Inc. (STEM) Thursday reported fourth-quarter loss of $35 million, compared to loss of $34 million in the same period last year.

For the quarter, the loss widened driven by higher personnel costs, including increases in stock-based compensation of $2.7 million in fourth quarter.

Quarterly revenues soared to 194% $156 million from $53 million in the prior-year period.

