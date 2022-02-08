Stem, Inc.'s (NYSE:STEM) Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Stem, Inc.'s (NYSE:STEM) future prospects. Stem, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$166m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$168m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Stem will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering Stem, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$30m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 59% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:STEM Earnings Per Share Growth February 8th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Stem's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 14% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Stem, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Stem's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of key factors you should further research:

Valuation: What is Stem worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Stem is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Stem's board and the CEO's background.

