Stem, Inc. (STEM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Stem, Inc. (STEM) closed at $11.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.52% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 22.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.82% in that time.

Stem, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2022. On that day, Stem, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.15 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $89.81 million, up 125.47% from the year-ago period.

STEM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.60 per share and revenue of $398.56 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.71% and +212.91%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stem, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Stem, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STEM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Stem, Inc. (STEM): Free Stock Analysis Report



